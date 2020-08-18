School Resource officers trained in CIT

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County School Resource Officers or SROs are the first in the Commonwealth certified in Crisis Intervention Training.

Sheriff Chapman helped the county facilitate training back in 2012 when he noticed frequent incidents involving mental health.

Since then, they have expanded the program to include SRO’s putting them at the forefront of helping individuals who suffer from mental health issues in an urgent situation.

CIT deputies are trained to identify signs of a behavioral crisis, something especially important in schools.

“Certainly with the school system, we want to make sure that we recognize students and children that have any of those intellectual or developmental disabilities, to make sure we give them the appropriate care and treatment that they need in whatever situation we encounter” said Chapman.

100% of Loudoun County SROs are expected to be certified in CIT by November.