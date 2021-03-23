School officials and leaders weigh in mobilized meal programs a year in the pandemic

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — It’s been a year since schools across the Commonwealth first pivoted to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders from across the state joined No Kid Hungry Virginia to ensure each student still receives regular meals.

School leaders joined No Kid Hungry Virginia for a town hall to discuss the school division’s work in providing food to families during the pandemic.

Clint Mitchell, Mount Vernon Woods Principal said, “So the biggest thing for us now as we bring kids back to school is transitioning our meal program into school, into the classrooms and ensure kids are fed.”

All of Virginia’s 132 public school divisions executed grab-and-go meals for families offering free breakfasts and lunches.

“We live in an area where most of our parents are essential workers and so when they have to go to work and when they’re not able to go to those sites, and sometimes the best time to do it is to be able to make things available during the weekend and I think that has been a game-changer especially around the issue of equity,” said Mitchell.

According to officials students of color have been disproportionately impacted. Mitchell said the focus is not only on school meals but transportation and public health issues.

“Northern Virginia seems as if it is a wealthy part of our country but really it has pockets of poverty all across the school division,” said Mitchell.

As students return to in-person learning 5 days a week in the fall, officials will be putting together a plan on how to continue to serve students and families safely.

According to a study done by No Kid Hungry Virginia, as many as one in five children in the Commonwealth could face hunger this year, an increase from one in eight prior to the pandemic. As schools and community organizations continue to reimagine traditional meal programs during this ongoing crisis, these waivers will extend critical flexibilities to keep reaching kids with the nutrition they need.