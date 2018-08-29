School is back in session and accidents are happening Video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - School is back in session.

“We got a phone call around 8 o’clock that a student had been hit as he was trying to cross Lomond Drive near Stonewall Middle School.” said Officer Nathan Probus, with the Prince William County Police Department.

Tuesday morning a woman hit a bus.

“At approximately 8:30 there was school bus that was heading west bound on Manassas Drive. That school bus had come to a complete stop. There was a vehicle that attempted to go around a school bus, that was simply stopped for I believe a stop light --- and it appears the vehicle sideswiped… the bus.” explained Sgt. F.D. Winston, of the City of Manassas Police Department.

Now both cases are different. It’s believed the little boy, who was with his parents darted out into traffic.

“It’s a terrible learning experience for both the parents and the child.” said Probus.

Thankfully, he sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The woman who sideswiped the bus, which had no children on it, fled the scene. The incident was labeled a hit and run. Wednesday, police announced they had identified the vehicle they believe was involved in the collision, but the investigation is still ongoing.

But with the two accidents, it appears as though there is some learning to do, and not just in the classroom.

“We stress that if there are crosswalks there, or if there are crossing guards in the area that you go to those crosswalks or crossing guards that you go there,” said Probus. “In reference to drivers we would encourage anytime, especially as you’re approaching a school zone that you reduce your speed.”

Officers also want to remind citizens, to be “obey” school bus stop arms.

“Once the red lights out and the arm is out you should be at a complete stop. A safe distance from the bus is approximately ten feet all the way around, away from it. That gives the driver the ability to see you from the rear view mirrors and their side mirrors,” Winston explained.