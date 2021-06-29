School immunization appointments now available in Fairfax County

FCPS has delayed some ESY courses until July.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The return to school will be here before you know it and documentation of immunization is required for students entering kindergarten, 7th grade, 12th grade and for new students transferring into Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS).

Vaccines are available through private physicians, pharmacies and clinics. The Health Department offers school-required immunizations for free at the following locations:

Annandale District Office 7611 Little River Tnpk., #400-E, Annandale, VA

Herndon/Reston District Office 1850 Cameron Glen Dr., #100, Reston, VA

Joseph Willard Health Center 3750 Old Lee Hwy., Fairfax, VA

Mount Vernon District Office 8350 Richmond Hwy., #233 Alexandria, VA

Springfield District Office 8136 Old Keene Mill Rd., 1st Fl., #A-100, Springfield, VA

To set up an appointment, call 703-246-7100 TTY 711.

For more information about required immunizations, click here.