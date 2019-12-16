Closings and Delays
School employees accused of assaulting children with disabilities

Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Three employees of Fairfax County Public Schools are accused of assaulting several children with intellectual disabilities at an elementary school in Vienna, Virginia.

According to Fairfax County Police (McLean District), an investigation into the reported assaults at Freedom Hill Elementary School led to three employees facing charges.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. will provide details on this investigation at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Stay with WDVM for updates.

