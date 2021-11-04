School Counselor released on bond after charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

Pictured: Ann Barrett, 42, had an inappropriate relationship from 2013-2015 with a student at Freedom High School

Barrett turned herself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Thursday

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA. (WDVM) — A school counselor with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Ann Barrett, 42, of Ashburn, had an inappropriate relationship with a student at Freedom High School between 2013 to 2015. Law enforcement was made aware of the allegations this past May after the school system learned about the relationship.

Barrett turned herself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Thursday.

She has since been released on bond.