School board approves over $500M in modernization plans

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria City Public School Board has approved a 10-year modernization plan to improve all of its schools, either by rebuilding from the ground up or making some tune-ups.

Senior Planner Erika Gulick says Douglas MacArthur Elementary School and T.C. Williams’ Minnie Howard campus are first on the list; they’ll be undergoing “capacity projects,” or full-school replacements, over the next three to five years.

The rest of the school system will undergo smaller projects to meet the needs of the city’s growing student population. Renovations were selected based on enrollment growth, “educational adequacy” (like classroom size and feel), and the buildings’ overall conditions.

Most of the work will be done during the summer months and will continue during the school year, but Gulick says ACPS construction won’t disrupt class time.

“We try to make sure we prioritize…We coordinate with summer school and recreation programs that may be happening after school or on the weekends,” said Gulick.

The plan is expected to cost $530 million. $198 million has been approved for the first year of construction.

“Our community understands the great need of our school division to do these capital improvement projects and I think a lot of the schools are excited to participate in the design process with us,” Gulick said.