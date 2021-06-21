School board approves consolidation of adult education programming

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board is providing support for the expansion of adult education programs.

The expansion of these services will be in Herndon and Reston. Currently, these programs are operating in undersized spaces and at various locations that unintentionally cap enrollment and create inequity. English for Speakers of Other Languages (E-SOL) said there’s been an increased need for adult high school services.

Rich Pollio, director of E-SOL Services, said, “There’s lot of enrollment, there’s lot of interest in all those programs in the GED and adult high school program, particularly in the Reston area, we have lots of adults who want that programming. I’ve seen a lot of adults who want adult E-SOL in the Herndon/Reston area and lots of adults who want career training.”

The programs considered for consolidation specifically include the Transition Support Resource Center, Adult and Community Education (ACE), ACE-English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), and the Community Welcome Center, which would have student registration, ESOL assessments, and community liaison services.

Officials said the new lease could also provide a one-stop opportunity for students and families with a shared location for a welcome center with instructional programming that would allow easier access to ESOL assessments, student registration, and other community services.

Officials said they don’t know where funds for expansion will come from; as of now, they’re looking forward to providing a one-stop opportunity for students and families with a shared location.