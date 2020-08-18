Schenck’s pilot location in Winchester will close its doors

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Schenck Foods Grocery pilot grocery store location at the Old Town pedestrian mall in Winchester is closing its doors.

The store, located at the Bright Center on North Loudon Street, opened at the end of May. Schenck Foods Grocery ultimately opted not to extend for a longer term.

Customers can still shop through Schenck’s grocery program for pick-up or delivery through their Valley Pike location.

