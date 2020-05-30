Schenck Foods Grocery Store opens in Old Town Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — There’s some good news for people in Winchester, a new grocery store opened up on the Old Town pedestrian mall.

Schenck Foods Grocery Store is a family-owned business. They opened a pilot store at the Bright Centre on the pedestrian mall and feature many products sourced from local businesses including pottery, baked goods, and sauces.

Some of the local businesses featured include: Little Smidge Bakery, Erika Milholland Pottery, Falling Bark Hickory Syrup, Texas Treys chips and salsa, Preservation Pepper Jelly, Shaffer’s BBQ spices and sauce, and Ardys in the Rough.

The grocery store provides a convenient option for residents and nearby restaurants.

If you’d like to see something featured at Schenck’s Old Town location, you can text 540-431-9167.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM