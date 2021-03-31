Sarah White announces she’s running for a delegate seat in Virginia’s 53rd district

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Republican Sarah White from Falls Church announced she’s running for a delegate seat to represent the 53rd District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

White said she’s worked in the service industry for most of her career and has recently started her own company, YHR Holdings, to help keep restaurants open that have suffered from the pandemic.

White’s priorities include reopening businesses safely, getting students back in school, figuring out how students can get caught up if they experienced learning loss and improving law enforcement relationships with the community.

She said her biggest point is “people over politics.”

“I don’t care about party lines. I don’t care about what party you usually vote for or that this is the party I’m running for. What I care about are the people, I care about our community and that’s where it stops for me. It’s not about will I go up there and vote for this slate of ideas, I won’t. I’m going to vote for our people every time,” she said.

White is running for the seat against Democratic incumbent, Marcus Simon.

The election will be held on Nov. 2. To learn more about White, click here.