Santa put down the sleigh and makes a unique landing in a helicopter

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia Village welcomed Santa for the Christmas holiday, but he made a unique appearance in a helicopter.

Over 2,000 children along with their parents came out to welcome Santa as he landed in Virginia Village on a helicopter. This 3-year annual event according to officials is keeping the holiday tradition alive, and to put the icing on the cake, Santa took pictures with the children who came out to the event.

“Well we love doing this event,”said Brian Collen. “We brought back something that the family owned the property before we had done back in the 70s where the flew Santa in on a helicopter and that was a big event in town and for many years it went away. When we were buying the center we realized we came across some old pictures of it and we decided to be a fun thing to bring back.”

The city of Leesburg looks forward to next year’s annual event.