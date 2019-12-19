Santa Claus makes an early visit to Inova Loudoun Hospital patients

Virginia

Most of the patients Santa visited on Wednesday were in isolation and aren't allowed to leave their rooms.

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — Christmas came early Wednesday for Inova Loudoun Hospital’s pediatric patients — both inpatient and in the emergency room — by way of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office’s motorcade.

Santa’s elves were stand-ins from the LCSO. They delivered toys to patients from a collection of over 500 donations from the community.

“It’s kind of a stress reliever for parents to have something fun and to see their kids smile and laugh a little,” said certified Childlife Specialist Emily Phipps. Most of the patients Santa visited on Wednesday were in isolation and aren’t allowed to leave their rooms.

