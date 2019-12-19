Santa Claus makes an early visit to Inova Loudoun Hospital patients

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — Christmas came early Wednesday for Inova Loudoun Hospital’s pediatric patients — both inpatient and in the emergency room — by way of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office’s motorcade.
Santa’s elves were stand-ins from the LCSO. They delivered toys to patients from a collection of over 500 donations from the community.
“It’s kind of a stress reliever for parents to have something fun and to see their kids smile and laugh a little,” said certified Childlife Specialist Emily Phipps. Most of the patients Santa visited on Wednesday were in isolation and aren’t allowed to leave their rooms.
