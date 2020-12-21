Samuels Public Library offers hotspots and laptops to public

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — People in Warren County now have a new way to access WIFI and laptops through a lending program at Samuels Public Library.

The library’s laptop and hotspot lending program offers ten laptop and hotspot bags available to anyone over the age of 18 with a library card. Each bag can be signed out for a two-week loan period.

The bags contain a laptop, chargers, hotspot, and an instruction sheet.

The library says that the equipment does not go through the standard five-day quarantine procedure that other library materials go through. Instead, laptops and hotspots are disinfected.

