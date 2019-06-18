Salvation Army works to meet 2019 goals

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army of Winchester is celebrating its 100th year by crossing some things off of their community “to-do” list.

“We have set goals mostly for this, for the shelter, we want to get the shelter upgraded by the end of the year as much as we can so that’s our main goal.” Captain Kelly Durant of Salvation Army Winchester says.

The organizations captains Kelly and Regina Durant are pleased to announce that the process of remodeling the locations shelter is about halfway complete. Durant says the shelter was the years main priority, because it hasn’t been upgraded since it was built 25 years ago.

“We want people that come here to feel dignity, giving them a nice clean and new refreshed place to stay is just one step in that.” Durant says.

And although the cost of the renovations is over $10,000 per room, Durant says it’s an investment that’s well worth it.

“We have to give people an upgrade in life, and if they’re coming directly from a bad situation, we want to help them come to a good situation, and then it just get better from there on.” Durant says.

The rooms are being completed as funds are donated from local companies, businesses, and individuals. Durant says when holiday campaigns end, the frequency of donations and the motivation to donate seems to dwindle , but the need does not.

“Sadly some people forget that we’re busy all year long, all year long people come, in the summer too, it gets hot so people come for shelter.”Durant says.

So he hopes the community continues to help them go in to year 101 with all of their goals met!

“A long time ago and even now we even also include the soap, soap, soup and salvation, we want to help a person get cleaned up, feel good about themselves, and then they are able to have that confidence to go out and succeed in life.” Durant says.

The shelter at the salvation army of Winchester can accommodate up to 48 people, and representatives say the beds are full each night no matter the season.