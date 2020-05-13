Salon owner anxious as Northern Virginia’s reopening delayed for another 2 weeks

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– Although many Virginia businesses are looking forward to slowly re-opening again, Governor Ralph Northam has extended the timeline to enter Phase One for Northern Virginia.

Quitina High owns a salon in Sterling, Virginia that’s typically packed with clients. High says she was looking forward to slowly re-opening on May 15.



“It is a little frustrating because I have been away from the salon and out of work since March 23rd, the original order,” High said.

Northam issued an Executive Order allowing certain localities to delay entering phase one of the “Forward Virginia” plan in response to COVID-19.

“It’s given me the opportunity to stock up, I’ve had the salon clean which is nice, and a deep cleaning with disinfectant. The salon is ready to go so I’ll just take these next two weeks to prepare even more and put policies in place and have a health waiver so we aren’t spreading the virus within the salon” said High.

Although High is taking this process one day at a time, she is constantly worried about having to pay funds for her shop, due to her having to file for unemployment.

“I was concerned about having a salon to come back to because we’re in a salon suite, we pay booth rent, but if no one is paying weekly the owner of the building is still responsible for paying her rent” said High.

Moving forward High says as of now she does not have a re-open date.

LATEST NEWS ON WDVM