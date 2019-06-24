Safety improvements coming to dangerous Loudoun County roads

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Commuters traveling along Loudoun County’s Evergreen Mills and Watson roads were redirected as they headed out on Monday morning as crews begin to work on safety improvements to the dangerous intersection.

In November 2017, a mother of three was hit and killed by a food truck driver who ignored a stop sign on Watson Road. To make the area safer, VDOT is installing an intersection conflict system, which includes sensors and dynamic flashing lights.

“The intersection has been a safety concern for us for the last several years,” said Michael Murphy, spokesperson for VDOT. “They will encounter these new dynamic flashing lights that will flash when there is a car on eastbound Watson road at the intersection or approaching the intersection and about to turn left onto northbound Evergreen Mills Road. So that way they won’t be as caught off guard or taken by surprise when they’re approaching the intersection.”

Now through July 12, drivers will be flagged on one lane of alternating traffic from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.