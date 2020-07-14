SAFE Project, Wounded Warrior partner to help military members

The partnership will expand resources available to injured military members who are grappling with prescription drug use to prevent addiction or recover from it.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The SAFE Project, a national nonprofit that supports people through their drug addiction recoveries, will be serving more veterans and active duty members by partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project. Wounded Warrior has donated $4.4 million to nonprofits across the country that serve military members.

The partnership will expand resources available to injured military members who are grappling with prescription drug use to prevent addiction or recover from it. SAFE Project’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Horwitz says there isn’t much awareness about drug addiction among military members. Oftentimes, there’s also a stigma between military members and their families.

“There’s also a belief that, ‘If I’m given a prescription, I need to follow those orders and take those prescriptions.’ What we do know is in the veteran’s world an active duty member is more likely to say yes and take what they’re prescribed,” Horwitz said.

Military members are twice as likely to die of an accidental overdose than civilians. SAFE’s programs also help service members’ family members and caregivers.

Horwitz says the partnership alone is a strong way of combating the mental health stigma. “Having the assistance of Wounded Warrior Project not only gives us the gravitas of that but also gives us to the veteran and active duty member the gravitas that, ‘This is something that is serious.’ At the end of the day, it’s another organization saying wellness is critical.”

