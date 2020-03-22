Sacred Heart of Jesus keeps doors open, implements online services

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — While many churches are closing due to the coronavirus, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Winchester is making themselves available online.

People can still come into the church, with limitations such as capacity and social distancing. But for the people who do not want to come in, the church has come up with the solution. They will be posting videos online for people to watch. Now people will not have to worry about missing out on their religious services.

“Your home now needs to become your church,” says Father Bjorn Lundberg, the pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. “Your heart is your church, and so we want to help people because they are asking how do you do that. So, through the different ways we communicate, online, email, any kind of mailing we are going to put out, we want to connect to people.”

You can watch videos posted by the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church by visiting their YouTube page.