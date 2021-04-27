Sacred Heart Academy celebrates apple blossom

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Kids at Sacred Heart Academy are finding ways to celebrate the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in the classroom.

The school is holding festive days and activities like pink and green days and a door decorating contest where each classroom has decorated their door to match the festival theme. But school Principal Erica Palaza says the celebration is more than just fun days to dress up, it’s about teaching community.

“It’s just a great way to teach the students that it’s not just about our community here at Sacred Heart Academy that we are part of a larger community and we have a responsibility to celebrate together,” said Erica Palaza, Principal of Sacred Heart Academy.

The parents of students will also hold a car parade on Wednesday in the school parking lot where decorated cars will have a chance to compete for a prize. Students will have off on Friday to celebrate the festival.