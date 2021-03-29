Rust Library helps residents who are homeless or experiencing homelessness

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Rust library has extended their doors to help those who are homeless.

Every Monday from noon to 1:30 pm, the library hosts a homeless outreach drop-in where trained clinicians assist with medical care, job help, and housing. Library staff member Dena Henchen initiated the program in 2017, but it re-launched this year.

Dena Henchen, Library Staff Member said, “When we did it before we would see anywhere from one to four people a week. One was normal, four was more than normal. But over the span from 2017 until we stopped we had helped 150 people.”

The library is in partnership with Loudoun County Mental health, Substance Abuse, and Developmental Services.

Staff members from (PATH) Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness program will provide information and resources that can assist individuals experiencing homelessness in Loudoun County.

Those in need can stop by and talk to a PATH staff member or gather information. Officials said social distancing will also be in effect while meeting with PATH staff.