Rush hour toll increase forbidden during peak hours on Dulles Greenway

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Commuters can put their E-Z passes away after the Virginia State Corporate Commission denied an increase in peak tolls on the Dulles Greenway.

The State Corporate Commission cited COVID-19 financial hardships for residents as the reason for denying the toll increase during rush hours, which will remain at $5.28.

However, commuters will have to pay an extra 25 cents during off-peak hours on the Greenway, bringing the total to $5.25 during these hours.

Renee Hamilton, CEO of the Dulles Greenway, says the off-peak increase won’t take effect until next year.

“The [Virginia State Corporate Commission] applied the tolls for two years — 2021, which starts immediately, and 2022 for the off-peak periods within the toll facility,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton says tolls go towards the constant improvement of the roads.

