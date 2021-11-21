Runners take part in Annual Vienna Turkey Trot

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) – The 19th Annual Vienna Turkey Trot took place on Sunday.

Over 1,100 people took part in the Thanksgiving tradition. Participants were able to make donations and run in support of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and the James Madison High school band.

Friends and families of all ages participated in either the 10k, 5k or the fun run event for children.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, who participated in the event, said he enjoyed the Turkey Trot with his son.

“I had my 10-year-old son with me, and he did the family fun run and had a great experience, and I’m happy he was up this early on a Sunday morning, he added.

Participants also enjoyed food, prizes, and music during the event.