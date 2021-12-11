Runners participate in annual Jingle Bell Rock and Run

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – The Ringing in Hope organization hosted its annual Jingle Bell Rock and Run on Saturday.

Runners braved the windy weather to join in on a good cause. Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the Inova Life with cancer charity.

“It’s a great family activity to do today. It was a great way to get outdoors, support the community and do something festive,” said Lia Hobel, participant.

Family and friends of all ages had the opportunity to run in either the 10k, 5k or the 1k Jammy jingle for children.

Following the race, participants enjoyed music, games, and food.

For more information on upcoming events visit, www.ringinginhope.com.