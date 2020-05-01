Route 9 will close until June, starting 5:30 Monday morning

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Hillsboro and VDOT will close Route 9 ahead of schedule to coincide with Virginia’s stay-at-home order. Local and regional detours will begin at 5:30 Monday morning and will last through mid to late June.

While the road’s closed, more crews will be working on multiple jobs, including retaining wall work, the installation of Verizon and Dominion lines, and a new drinking water main. Over 100 signs have been hung indicating detours around Route 9 in Hillsboro. Daily commuters who use Route 9, especially West Virginia’s eastbound commuters, are advised to use US-340 to Route 7. Access from 340 to Shepherds Mill Road in Clarke County will be restricted. Vance says the local, two lane Hillsboro detour is “not a good alternative,” and speed limits have been reduced and “will be vigorously enforced.”

“Have a little patience. Drive safely. You’re going to get there; you’re going to get to your destination,” Vance said. “Now, with less traffic, the regional detour will truly be the fastest way.”

The construction company has its own protocol for safe distance and hygiene for its construction workers during the pandemic. Mayor Vance says crews are observing those protocols as best as they can. The town and the construction company have distributed masks to workers. “Any indication of any illness — a worker is asked to stay home,” Vance said. “Around the town in our operations, we’re doing the same as well.”

Despite having to revise its schedule to prioritize critical work during stay-at-home, Vance says the town is still holding to its original completion date in May of 2021. “We have not yet been able to determine what kind of time savings that ultimately will be,” Vance said. “We do hope and expect that we’ll get the project completed ahead of schedule, but we’re not in a position to project that right now.”