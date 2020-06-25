Route 9 to remain closed through August

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Hillsboro has extended its full closure of Route 9 through August 15. The reduced traffic as a result of the pandemic allowed crews to begin work ahead of schedule, and Mayor Roger Vance says extending the closure through August ensures no other full closures in 2020.

The original schedule had two full closures scheduled for November and December of this year. The road is expected to be open at that time and closed again sometime in early spring. Vance says crews have finished installing the water main and are now working on installing the sanitary sewer and storm sewer facilities underground. Next spring, they’ll get to work on the traffic calming elements like raised crosswalks. Vance believes closing the roadway entirely is the safest option for workers.

“You know, one look at the narrow corridor, the work zone and how they have to work? I cannot imagine how they could work with any degree of safety with traffic moving alongside them like that,” Vance said.

Mayor Vance says the regional and local detours have worked “extremely well.” The speed limit is still reduced and strictly enforced on the local detour and Vance says most drivers are driving responsibly and safely.

