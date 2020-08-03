Route 9 to partially reopen August 14

The road will still be an active work zone; narrower than normal and unpaved.

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Va. (WDVM) — It’s official: Crews will complete the Route 9 widening project, otherwise known as Rethink Route 9, ahead of schedule.

Starting at 2 p.m. August 14, an eastbound lane will open weekday mornings. On weekends, a westbound lane will open. Don’t get too excited — the road will still be an active work zone; narrower than normal and unpaved. Detours will stay open, but Mayor Roger Vance says the open lane will help keep businesses afloat during the pandemic as part of the town’s Open for Business campaign. “As we emerge from some of the COVID-19 restrictions we want to facilitate more of the business out to the area west of town,” said Vance.

Look for 40 signs along the detour route for directions to the Hillsboro-area wineries, breweries, bed and breakfast inns, restaurants and country stores.

This is the last closure of 2020. The pandemic and lighter traffic that came with it (not to mention an unexpected water main collapse) prompted construction to move ahead of schedule. The roundabouts will also open August 14, several weeks ahead of schedule as well. The original plan had Route 9 closed in September and again in November and December.

For updates and a detailed schedule of the traffic patterns, visit rethink9.com.

