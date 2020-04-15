Route 9 construction project in tri-state moving ahead of schedule because of coronavirus

HILLSBORO, Va. (WDVM) — The heavily traveled stretch of road extending through Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia sees more than 17,000 commuters daily along portions that are typically two-lane. But highway engineers are taking advantage of the diminished volume of traffic during the COVID-19 outbreak to get a jump-start on the project, which is not expected to be complete until May of 2021. Contractors are already working in the Loudoun County stretch of the road which cuts through Hillsboro. One Mountain State motorist familiar with Route 9 traffic patterns says the highway can be a challenge to navigate.

“It hasn’t been so busy with the coronavirus,” says Crystal Rau of Martinsburg. “But drivers really, really need to pay attention on this road.”

Highway project engineers are posting more than 100 detour signs as the project gets underway.