Route 9 closure could impact commuter traffic for a year

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The town of Hillsboro, Va. plans to close Route 9 for one year starting in February 2020.

This detour will direct commuters to U.S. 340, Va. Route 7 and Shepherds Mill Road. This is a concern for Clarke County Government Officials who say the traffic added to these alternate routes could cause more people to be injured or killed on these roads.

The county is also worried that the traffic will increase the cost of EMS care, as well as require a larger law enforcement presence, and more road maintenance for residents.

“Sometimes, some mornings there are 10 cars waiting to turn left,” said David Pratt, Clarke County resident. “If this road is all the bypass traffic from nine down Shepherds Mill, you’re going to have hundreds of cars turning left. It’s almost inconceivable because they will be waiting 20 minutes to turn left.”

Within the year, Hillsboro officials plan to add two roundabouts, update underground utilities and rebuild the road.