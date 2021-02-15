Route 28 construction preparation begins in Fairfax County

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Construction preparations began on Route 28 in Fairfax County on Monday.

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation installed construction signs and a message board on the route to caution commuters about the planned expansion beginning on March 1st. The project will widen the state road from four lanes to six.

The road will be under construction between the bridge over Bull Run up to Route 29 before the entrances to Interstate 66.

Fairfax County’s plan is just one piece of the puzzle, as Prince William County is also planning to build a $300 million bypass to relieve congestion on Route 28 in Manassas leading into Fairfax County.



“Our project…does tie into their project,” said Paolo Belita, Planning Manager for Policy and Programming Section for the county. “Our intent is to provide additional capacity, four lanes that would then tie into Fairfax County’s widening project.”

Prince William County will be holding a meeting this week to focus on the Fairfax County connection and to provide outreach to the community about the project.

What can commuters expect? Fairfax County Department of Transportation says there will be no lane closures allowed during peak travel periods, but drivers should be on the lookout for delays during off-peak hours.