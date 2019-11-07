Rouss Volunteer Fire Company celebrates “Wash-in” ceremony

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As fire trucks around the city of Winchester are aging faster, one station in downtown is getting a new piece Thursday.

Rouss Volunteer Fire Company got a new fire truck through collaboration with the City of Winchester. The Wash-In ceremony is a tradition in the fire service industry and marks the first washing of a new fire apparatus as it’s placed into service to respond to emergency calls.

The assistant chief of operation for Winchester Fire and Rescue, Eddie McClellan, said the new truck is much needed for the community because the other ones are 21 and 27 years old.

The new truck is expected to be in service for at least 20 years.