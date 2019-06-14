Roundtable on Virginia’s gun violence emergency held in Fairfax

Virginia

Discussion held to prepare for special session for commonsense gun laws

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Every day, about three people lose their lives to gun violence in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

On Friday, community leaders and activist joined Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, Brian Moran, to discuss the gun violence emergency in Virginia. The group discussed universal background checks, which Moran said supports 2nd Amendment rights, and extreme risk laws.

“What it does is recognize that individuals that are a risk to other or to themselves should not be able to posses a firearm so we have a number of protections in the bill. We would temporarily remove the firearm from that household and that can really save a lot of lives,” Moran explained. The round-table was held in preparation for the July 9 special session called by Governor Ralph Northam.

