Rosslyn’s “O2” outdoor office space is a hit

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlingtonians have about a month left to enjoy outdoor office space provided by the Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID). The space, dubbed O2, was created after the pandemic pushed employees out of their cubicles and into their home offices.

O2 is located in Gateway Park, one of Arlington County’s largest parks. Reservations are free of charge and can be made on the O2 website. Masks are required for entry and tables are six feet apart.

“We really want to make sure that we’re an inclusive community and that everyone can take advantage of all of the offerings that we have so it was really important for us to make sure that this was free of charge,” said the Rosslyn BID’s president, Mary-Claire Burick. “And it’s also a public park so it was also important that we make sure that the park is still available for folks to use as well.”

The space can hold up to 40 people at a time. The BID’s ambassador team has been trained to properly sanitize the space between reservations. If offices want to rent the entire space, the BID can reconfigure the tables.

Office supplies are also available to rent, from chargers to whiteboards, and are also sanitized. The BID allows food and drink in the O2 and has partnered with a few area businesses to choose from.

Burick expects O2 to close at the end of November when the weather gets chillier. The BID plans to reopen O2 in the spring.