Rose Hill Elementary school recognizes David Worst as teacher of the year

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Saying goodbye to their students is a bittersweet moment for teachers. With Friday being the last day of school within Fairfax County Public Schools, one teacher has a lot to look back on after being recognized as the teacher of the year saying it’s a “surreal moment.”

Teachers in your life always make a huge impact. David Worst a physical education teacher at Rose Hill Elementary for five years and continues to serve as a model for his colleagues and students.

Virtual learning did not hold Worst back from building a connection with his students on and offline. His dedication and enthusiasm for teaching allowed him to meet the social and emotional learning needs of his students.

David Worst, P.E Teacher at Rose Hill Elementary said, “I always wanted to be a symbol of positivity and just overall goodwill for Rose Hill and the community. It’s a great place to live and a great place to be a part of the family. When I did get teacher of the year for my school I was like man, this is everything I’ve ever dreamed of. Then it kept going and building on that, really just took me by surprise.”

Worst said he’s looking forward to making an impact on his new batch of students next school year.