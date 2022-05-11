RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 540 area code will soon be put to rest. According to the State Corporation Commission, in the second quarter of 2022, there will be no new numbers using the 540 area code available.

In response, a new area code was added to the region previously solely served by the trusted 540.

826 is the newest three-digit front runner to the phone numbers of those living in the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia. Some of the larger cities in the region include Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Harrisonburg, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton, Waynesboro and Winchester.

What this means for you

The good news? No existing phone numbers will be changed. The SCC said residents and businesses that already have 540 phone numbers will get to keep them.

The bad news? Mandatory ten-digit dialing (three-digit area code plus the seven-digit telephone number) will begin May 14 for Virginians living within the 540/826 regions. Local calls that are made using only seven digits will not be connected.

New telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 826 area code starting June 14.

Alarm, security, and elevator services and equipment currently located in the 540 area code and programmed to dial only seven digits will need to be updated or reprogrammed to dial the area code and telephone number.