Rockville man dies in early morning crash

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Rockville man died in a fatal two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning involving alcohol.

Prince William County Police said the man, 46-year-old John Lee, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Dale Blvd. The other driver, Katrina Thomas, 26, of Fredericksburg was also driving westbound on Dale Blvd in a car. Both vehicles crossed over the center median and struck two separate trees before they stopped on the eastbound side of Dale Blvd.

According to police, Thomas was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was called in shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police said Thomas was charged with a DUI and additional charges may be pending.

The crash is still under investigation.