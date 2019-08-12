Rockville man dies in early morning crash

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Rockville man died in a fatal two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning involving alcohol.

Prince William County Police said the man, 46-year-old John Lee, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Dale Blvd. The other driver, Katrina Thomas, 26, of Fredericksburg was also driving westbound on Dale Blvd in a car. Both vehicles crossed over the center median and struck two separate trees before they stopped on the eastbound side of Dale Blvd.

According to police, Thomas was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was called in shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police said Thomas was charged with a DUI and additional charges may be pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories