Roadways become more dangerous for Fire/EMS personnel

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– According to the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department, the roadways have become a dangerous place to work for fire and EMS personnel.

Fire Captain Kelly Wolf said that nationally, four personnel, two fire and EMS workers and two police officers, have been killed in pedestrian accidents this year so far. Officials want to increase awareness for drivers, encouraging them to slow down, move over, and put phones down when coming upon a crash scene. In addition, Virginia’s “Move Over Law”, if not followed, is considered a traffic infraction.

Wolf said, “Highway incidents are one of the most dangerous cause we do run, with the move over law that has I think helped a little bit but not fully people still are distracted when there driving, impaired when there driving so what we do is try and set up a safe zone for us to work in when we arrive on scene.”

In 2019, nine law enforcement officials were killed.