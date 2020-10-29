Riverside High School stadium set to be renamed after late Fitz Thomas

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board unanimously voted to rename Riverside High School Stadium after Fitz Thomas, the 16-year-old boy who tragically drowned in the Potomac River in June.

The new name will be “Fitz Alexander Campbell Thomas Memorial Stadium” in honor of the late Riverside student.

Fitz Thomas. Courtesy: Justic 4 Fitz.

Board members applauded students for their efforts to recognize their classmate. Students even set up an online petition for the name change that currently has over 6,400 signatures.

One board member pointed out how other school boards have previously veered from honoring every student because there would be too many to honor. In the last five years, Loudoun County Public Schools has lost an average of seven students per year.

“We can’t name stadiums after every student who dies because we would run out of stadiums. Most of them get a moment of silence and then the support moves on. But prior to the Finance and Facilities Committee tabling this item, we had discussions of a potential memorial that would honor all of our students who are tragically taken from us,” said Loudoun County School Board member, Ian Serotkin.

Board member Serotkin says he hopes the board will continue that discussion to honor all students who have lost their lives prematurely.