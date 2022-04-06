RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a Richmond woman Monday, April 4 on charges of murder in connection with a homicide dating back to December 6, 2021.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Shaliyah Branch-Dixon had her arraignment for charges of 2nd-degree murder Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m., and the case was continued to May 5 at 9 a.m.

8News previously reported the murder of 64-year-old Raul Morales of Richmond, which took place Monday, December 6, 2021, on Clarkson Road. Morales was found by police unresponsive with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Branch-Dixon had previously been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in January 2022, after stealing an idling pickup truck on the same street as the murder, Clarkson Road. A little over an hour after she stole the truck, Branch-Dixon ran a red light at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Main Street in Richmond and hit a Richmond police cruiser.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Branch-Dixon was charged with disregarding a traffic light and possession of a stolen vehicle.

