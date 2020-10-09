Richmond officer finds burglary suspect hanging upside down on fence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When Richmond police officers responded to the scene of a burglary this morning they found the suspect hanging off a fence.

Officers said they went to check out a burglary on the 5200 block of Caledonia Road. When they got to the scene they started to speak to the victim and check out the area. That’s when an officer noticed a pair of sneakers hanging off a fence. It was the suspect hanging upside down — stuck in the fence.

Officers helped the suspect, later identified as Melvin Knighter, and charged him.

“Knightner got spooked while he was inside the house, tried to make a dash over the fence but got stuck,” RPD posted on Instagram.