Rich Breeden announces he’s running for a delegate seat in Virginia’s 88th district

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WDVM) — Rich Breeden, an Air Force Veteran, former federal agent and entrepreneur has announced he’s running for a seat in Virginia’s 88th House of Delegates district.

Breeden is dedicated to helping Virginia businesses reopen. As a business owner himself, he understands the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Breeden is focused on election integrity and understanding how disinformation and tech censorship is impacting conservative values in the Commonwealth.

Breeden said Richmond needs someone who understands the technology used in elections. He said he will bring that on day one if he’s elected.

“I’ve had a lifetime of service, and to me, this is just a continuation of that service. With the announcement last Friday of Mark Cole’s retirement, it leaves a void in his seat and as a longtime constituent in the district, I feel like I can feel that void. I think we need someone to go down to Richmond who’s going to fight and stand for some of the issues they are very passionate about,” said Breeden.

Mark Cole has served as the delegate since 2002.

Democrat Ashton Spencer also recently announced he is also running for the seat. The 2021 Virginia House of Delegates election will be held on Nov. 2.