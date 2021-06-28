Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new portion of Green Circle Trail in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new portion of the Green Circle Trail which gives bicyclists and pedestrians easier access to major parts of the city including historical and educational attractions.

The new portion completes phase three of the project and sits over Abrams Creek on West Jubal Early Drive. Once the entire trail is complete, it will be roughly six miles long.

“This phase is getting us closer to making Winchester a more walkable and bikeable community. Getting people out being healthy and just enjoying the fresh air. We’ve been striving for this for a long time this is part of our strategic plan and we’re getting ever closer to it,” said Winchester Mayor John David Smith Jr.

The final portion of the trail is planned to connect to Shenandoah University.