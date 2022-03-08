FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — January 6th, 2022 was a day that changed retired Air Force Col. John Leechs’ life — it’s the day he almost died. Now, months later, Leech reunited with the first responders to thank them in person for saving his life.

Leech has seen — and lived — through it all, including the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.

“The plane hit my office, I was 75 feet from impact,” he recalled. “Three of my friends were killed, and I thought that was the big event in my life. I didn’t think anything would surpass, it until January 6.”

Leech almost lost his life on that day, after a World War II Colt 45 gun he was cleaning misfired. The round penetrated his left hand and entered his left thigh, completely dissecting his femoral artery.

“When I fell to the floor, I had a glimpse of my hand and it was blown to pieces…Then, I looked down at my leg, and I saw a fountain of blood pouring out,” said Leech.

Now, months later, Leech was reunited with the first responders who saved his life at the Fairfax County Government Headquarters.

Leech’s wife, Elaine, along with police officers who responded to the call, received life-saving awards:

Elaine Leech called 911 and applied direct pressure with an oven mitt.

Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) MPO Scott Bates used patient’s belt as a makeshift tourniquet.

FCPD PFC Houston Lamper took over for wife and kept applying direct pressure

“You all played a part in saving my life, I wouldn’t be here otherwise, I would have died,” said Leech. “I know I would have died.”

As Leech was being rushed to Inova Fairfax Hospital, his daughter asked Fairfax County Fire and Rescue medic director Dan Avstreih if her dad would survive.

“She said, ‘Is my dad still alive?,’ and I said something that you never say in medicine,” said Avstreih. “But I said it. I said, ‘Ashley, I don’t know….but he will be. Everyone here kept that promise.”

Officials honored those who responded to the call on Jan. 6, presenting each with a plaque.

“These professionals saved my life. There’s nothing I can give, to or say to them in turn for this heroic deed. I owe them everything,” he said.

Fairfax County Fire & Rescue and the Fairfax County Police Department will be hosting a Stop the Bleed event on March 23 at Chantilly High School to educate the public on life-saving skills.