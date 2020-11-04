Results: 2020 Virginia U.S. Senate Race

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Mark Warner (D) VA is projected to beat Daniel Gade (R) VA in the U.S. Senate Election. Senator Warner was previously Governor of Virginia and has served as Senator for two terms, making it an unlikely win for Gade.

In this election, Warner is focusing on protecting the Affordable Care Act, a soft spot for him since one of his daughter’s has Type 1 Diabetes.

Another strong point for Warner is the Coronavirus Stimulus Relief Package. Senator Warner wants to get students back to school and people back to work but wants to make sure everything is reopened safely. He believes the Whitehouse’s response to COVID-19 was an “epic failure” as he stated in the previous debate. Warner wants to push for another relief package to help reopen Virginia safely.

Below are the most updated results for the Virginia U.S. Senate seat, according to the Associated Press.

