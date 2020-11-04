Results: 2020 Virginia U.S. Representatives

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Below are several congressional races in Virginia for candidates running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives. These are the most updated results, according to the Associated Press.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories