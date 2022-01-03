Reston speed skater Maame Biney heads to Beijing Winter Olympics

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Reston native and 21-year-old short-track speed skater, Maame Biney, is skating her way to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Biney qualified for her second Olympics in speed skating back in December, placing first In a 500-meter race at the Olympic Trials in Salt Lake City.

The young athlete became the first black female to compete in short track racing for the United States at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Now, Biney is heavily training before she competes in February, with a custom suit and skates funded by Red Bull. The suit features technology, such as built-in sensors in the heel and both sides of Biney’s body, to track her movement.

A digital skeleton is created once the sensors are activated, creating a digital skeleton that tracks the athlete’s every move. The goal is to see how certain body movements or proportions affect her speed.

“When I first heard that Red Bull was going to be doing this, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, wait what?,’” said Biney. “I finally was able to go and put on the cool wiring, and the bootstrap and everything on my body…I was like, ‘This is so cool.’”

Biney says this year, she will be able to focus more on enjoying the games, compared to her first experience competing back in 2018. Biney began incorporating exercises such as meditation and deep breathing into her daily routine to manage her stress and anxiety.

“I’m more focused on being happy and content, and just enjoying the experience, rather than being scared of it,” said Biney.