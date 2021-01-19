Reston ranked #1 place to live and work from home by Money Magazine

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Reston, Virginia has been voted as Money Magazine’s number one place in the nation to live if you work from home.

For this particular ranking, Money Magazine said they looked at cities with populations above 25,000. They considered cost of living, quality of life, mental, physical, and economic health factors, diversity, amenities, education, the housing market, and crime.

With all factors considered, they evaluated 1,720 contenders, putting Reston at the top of the list.

WDVM spoke to Fairfax County Board Supervisor, Walter Alcorn, who oversees the Hunter Mill District, which includes Reston.

“Reston really offers the promise of resilience and I think we’re seeing that during the pandemic as well. Reston is an employment center as well as a residential community…One of the underlying founding ideals of Reston is a place to live, work and play…Reston does provide the opportunity to see, enjoy, and to appreciate some of those things that you might get if you’re saying, going into the office but you can get them here in Reston as well,” said Alcorn.

Reston is constantly expanding and changing. The completion of phase two of the Silver Line by the end of this year will bring more growth to the area by opening another Metro station in the Reston Town Center and also down the street in Herndon.