Reston Pride 2021 taking place online and in-person.

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Reston Pride is coming back half online and half in-person this year kicking off virtual festivities this weekend.

Starting this Saturday, there will be a digital festival and marketplace as well as online events.

And later in the month on June 19th Reston Pride will take place in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Anne Plaza.

This year, since the Reston Pride Festival, has pivoted away from larger gatherings, Guest Speaker and American Actor BD Wong will not host his scheduled event at the festival.

“I think Reston is a great place to celebrate pride,” said Wong. “You know, who doesn’t want, what self-respecting LGBTQ community member does not want to celebrate pride in a place that is ready, willing, and able to celebrate love in all of its different manifestations.”

For parking and travel click this link here, where you can also find a festival map.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.