Reston man charged in Woodbridge double homicide

FILE – One of two suspects involved in a hit and run investigation in Manassas has been arrested.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say a suspect in connection with a quadruple shooting that resulted in two deaths in Woodbridge last Sunday was arrested and charged on Thursday.

Police say that members U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found and detained suspect Karriem Angelo Jackson, 26, near Reston without incident. Jackson was at large for five days; he was identified as a suspect on Tuesday, officials say.

Police say Jackson shot four people at a large house party on the 3300 block of Bristol Court in Woodbridge. Police say two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two victims were seriously injured but are expected to recover.

The victims who were killed are Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, of Alexandria and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, of Arlington.

Jackson is being held without bond and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two-counts of aggravated malicious wounding and other related charges. Jackson has a set felony court date next month, December 11.

Police say no additional suspects are sought in connection with the shooting.