RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old Reston man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed and killed his father Saturday morning.

24-year-old Alexander Jahelka is charged with the second-degree murder of his father. Just before 9 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home in Reston for a welfare check and found Jahelka’s 66-year-old father Kenneth Jahelka suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander is being held without bond.